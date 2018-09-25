Change a Life
Alzheimer’s research updates: August 2019
It can seem like there’s a new Alzheimer’s “breakthrough” almost every day. We sift through the headlines and pull together the relevant, reputable research updates for you. Here are 5 things you should know about Alzheimer’s and dementia research from the last month.
Part 3: Donating my brain to science
Get an inside look into a local Alzheimer's research study in the final part of this three-part series.
Board Profile: Herb Liberman walks the walk
Meet Herb Liberman. He is a passionate Alzheimer's advocate and a member of the Alzheimer's San Diego Board of Directors. With his dedication to the cause, it was only fitting that his Walk4ALZ team would be called The LiberManiacs.
Social Outing: Butterfly Farms
This past Thursday, more than 30 people living with dementia and their care partners joined us at a Social Outing to Butterfly Farms in Encinitas. Soothing wind chimes filled the air as we walked through blooming flowers and explored the home of these beautiful butterflies.