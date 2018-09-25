Change a Life

Alzheimer’s research updates: August 2019

It can seem like there’s a new Alzheimer’s “breakthrough” almost every day. We sift through the headlines and pull together the relevant, reputable research updates for you. Here are 5 things you should know about Alzheimer’s and dementia research from the last month.

Board Profile: Herb Liberman walks the walk

Meet Herb Liberman. He is a passionate Alzheimer's advocate and a member of the Alzheimer's San Diego Board of Directors. With his dedication to the cause, it was only fitting that his Walk4ALZ team would be called The LiberManiacs.

Social Outing: Butterfly Farms

This past Thursday, more than 30 people living with dementia and their care partners joined us at a Social Outing to Butterfly Farms in Encinitas. Soothing wind chimes filled the air as we walked through blooming flowers and explored the home of these beautiful butterflies.

More than 84,000 people in San Diego County have Alzheimer’s or another dementia. We’re here to help, and so can you.

